Six Figure Powerball Winner Is from Sioux Falls

Imagine holding a Powerball ticket with winning numbers, but the prize was 500 times more than you thought it was worth. Nicholas Rollings of Sioux Falls knows how that feels.

He purchased a ticket at the Gas Stop at 41st Street and Western Avenue for the Saturday drawing. Rollings initially thought he won $200 for matching four of the five numbers and purchased the Power Play multiplier which doubled the prize. An overwhelming feeling was the result when he turned in the ticket which had matched 4 of 5 numbers and the Powerball which took the actual amount of the prize to $100,000.

The South Dakota Lottery was able to capture Rollings’ thoughts after he gathered his bearings. In the press release, Rollings indicated that a vehicle upgrade and eliminating some bills will be how he uses the cash.

Many others are hoping a big win is on the horizon with the projected Powerball prize on Wednesday will be in the neighborhood of $600 million. Let’s also mention that Mega Millions is expected to be a record-breaking $1.6 billion windfall when the drawing takes place tonight.