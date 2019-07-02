Sisseton Woman Scores Nearly $600,000 with South Dakota Lottery

Patty decided she would take a nap and then good things started to happen. Think about it, sometimes the best things in the world can happen during a nap. You get a little rest, sometimes you get a little inspiration and sometimes it just sets you up for a better afternoon. I think everyone should get a little 'recliner time' once in a while. Today we read that that nap set the day pretty well for a South Dakota Woman.

What kind of dollar amount are we talking about? Nearly $600,000! According to SD.gov Patty Nerison's dreams came true when she won $594,260 with the Dakota Cash jackpot. Nerison claimed the prize Monday after purchasing her ticket at the CrossRoads C-Store in Rosholt. The Sisseton resident played Dakota Cash on a weekly basis before her win, but the location of her purchase proved to be a unique one that was worthwhile. “It was just a spur of the moment thing,” Nerison said. “I woke up from a nap and told my husband I was going to buy a ticket. I think someone in my dream told me to go there.”

How about you? Have you ever decided to take a little snooze and then something good happened to you later in the day? Maybe you got a little inspiration and things fell together for the rest of the day. If you have, I would love to hear from you. Thank you for sharing this story with your friends and neighbors.

Source: SD.GOV