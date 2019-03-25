Sisseton Businessman Pleads Not Guilty to Theft from Tribe

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Sisseton businessman has pleaded not guilty to stealing from the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe.

The U.S. attorney's office alleges 46-year-old Dustin Kirk and his now-dissolved Siouxland Lumber and Materials business stole more than $1,000 from the Dakota Nation Development Corp. and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Housing Authority between August 2016 and December 2018.

Trial is scheduled for May 14. Kirk faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

