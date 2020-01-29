Siouxland Libraries’ Third Annual ‘One Book Siouxland’ Revealed

This is the third year that Siouxland Libraries One Book Siouxland program has been in existence. Once again they've chosen a complex and compelling book that is sure to ignite conversations amongst people who participate.

The Great Alone by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah is this year's choice. The novel is set in the turbulent 1970s, as a damaged Vietnam vet moves his family to Alaska for a chance at a better, less chaotic life. Once there, it becomes evident that inner demons can be an even bigger threat than the outer environment.

The author Kristin Hannah, in a recent interview, indicated that she and her novel's young heroine had much in common; moving a lot as a child and a love of books and reading, among other things.

The pioneering spirit, the beauty and danger of Alaska, domestic violence and abuse, human frailty and strength, and coming of age in a less than ideal situation, all play a part in this hard-to-put-down novel.

Siouxland Libraries organizes a large number of events with tie-ins to the book's characters, setting, environment, and themes. The intent of those events is to bring together everyone who reads the book to share thoughts and experiences.

The Great Alone book discussions will take place:

7 to 8 PM on Thursday, April 16, at the Caille Branch, just off of 49th & Oxbow

10 to 11 AM on Friday, April 24, at the Ronning Branch, 3100 East 49th Street

And readers can also join the discussion on Facebook in the One Book Siouxland 2020 group.

For more information, see Siouxland Libraries online, on Facebook, or call 605-367-8700.

