Siouxland Libraries Summer Reading Program Kickoff and Party

There were a lot of things about summer to love when we were kids. Sleeping in, swimming, riding bikes for hours, movie matinees in a cool theater and reading books, lots of books. Oh, I know, now you can read them on your favorite reading device, (full disclosure, I do too) . But to me, there is still something so comfortable about holding a book in your hands and turning its pages as you read.

This summer the Siouxland Libraries want kids to love reading too and they don't care how you're reading, as long as you do. And, if you do, you could win prizes and get invited to a great party! Registration for the "Universe of Stories" program begins on Friday, May 24, at all the Siouxland Library branches.

If you have a child in grades K-5, they can earn beads for every 15 minutes they read. When they reach the goal of 600 minutes they're entered into the prize drawings and go to the finishers party.

The Summer Reading Kick-Off Party is on June 1, from 10 AM to 3 PM, at the Downtown Library (200 N. Dakota Avenue) will be a blast. Kids can play games, make crafts to take with them, sign up to win great door prizes, meet Curtis Mork, see his LEGO creations and play with LEGO bricks. Plus they can register for the summer reading program.

By the way, there are also great reading programs for pre-schoolers, teens, and adults! To find out more see Siouxland Libraries online , on Facebook , or call 605-367-8720.