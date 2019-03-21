April is National Poetry Month and what better what better way to celebrate than participating in or taking in a poetry slam.

From the Siouxland Libraries Poetry Slam Facebook event page:

Join Siouxland Libraries and celebrate National Poetry Month with a Poetry Slam competition! Registration required to compete by performing one original poem per round for up to three rounds. Please prepare a total of three poems. Prizes awarded to first, second, and third place. Call 367-8700, or click here to register - https://siouxland.libnet.info/event/1774317

The poetry slam will be held at Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls.

The monthly poetry open mics at Full Circle have become so popular they have started hosting two a month,

The talent and audiences come out in full force to share in the local love of poetry. This poetry slam will be Saturday, April 13th from 8:00 pm till 10:00 pm.