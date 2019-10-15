Your free library card can now bring you and your family even more access to information that can broaden your horizons, show you different worlds, help you save money, make smart purchases, plan your future, uncover branches of your family tree, negotiate legal matters, and much, much, more!

Siouxland Libraries has added an entire universe of electronic resources, encompassing topics from car repair to genealogy, learning a language to health issues, consumer information to history, business, maps and geography, travel and--well you get the idea.

All you really need to do is sign up for a library card (which I did online today), go to the Siouxland Libraries website, pick a topic, choose a database and away you go into the wide world of everything you want to know.

Here are some of the new resources you'll find from the library online:

Consumer Reports - I've been using the online version of the magazine’s resources for years and you won't believe how helpful the product ratings and reviews, recommendations, money-saving tips, and videos, can be.

Downloadable Gale Legal forms - These are South Dakota-specific and cover real estate, wills, bankruptcy, divorce, landlord-tenant issues, etc.

Fold3 By Ancestry - Genealogy information focusing upon U.S. military records; including stories, photos, and personal documents

World Book - There are a number of age-specific versions for preschoolers, elementary kids, high schoolers, college students and beyond.

Culturegrams - Daily life and culture, statistics, history, customs, lifestyles, recipes, and interviews from over 200 countries.

Miss Humblebee’s Academy - An interactive learning program for children ages two to six.

And these are just a few of the fun, educational, helpful, exciting, and new, online offerings from our Siouxland Libraries!

For more information see Siouxland Libraries online, on Facebook, "Ask a Librarian", or call 605-367-8720.