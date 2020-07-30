Siouxland Libraries End of Summer City-Wide Scavenger Hunt

It is quite possibly the perfect end-of-summer outdoor activity- -the "This is Sioux Falls Scavenger Hunt"! It's being sponsored by Siouxland Libraries, Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department, and Siouxland Heritage Museums.

Every week through Monday, August 17, they'll have 5 challenging questions that will get you and your family out exploring Sioux Falls. Find the locations by using the clues in those questions and there will be weekly prize winners and a grand prize drawing at the end for participants with the most correct answers!

You can join the fun by signing up for the Imagine Your Story Newsletter or by picking up the questions at any Siouxland Libraries location, or at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls.

Make sure to share pictures and drawings of your hunt on social media using the hashtag#SFTimecapsule and they'll be included in the Imagine Your Story Time Capsule that is being put together this summer.

You have until Friday, August 21, to complete your scavenger hunt. When the winners are announced, everyone will get a map of all the locations, with information about each one. It is an awesome way to get out of the house, enjoy our wonderful summer weather, learn something, and have a whole lot of fun doing it!

Now, I'm not saying these are the answers, but - - I have seen some of the questions and these are a few of my guesses for Sioux Falls locations that might be included.

For more information on the This Is Sioux Falls Scavenger Hunt see Siouxland Libraries online, on Facebook, or call 605-367-8700.