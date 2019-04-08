Siouxland Libraries Celebrate ‘Week of the Young Child’

The Week of the Young Child has been an annual event in the U.S. since 1971. It was established to bring attention to the needs of young children and their families and "to programs and services that meet those needs". Here in Sioux Falls the Siouxland Libraries have multiple activities for young kids and their parents to enjoy all this week!

Here is a list of events and locations for the remainder of the week:

Tasty Tuesday , Tuesday, April 9, 2019: Books and activities about healthy nutrition and fitness habits that further your child’s early learning. For ages 6 to 24 months.

10:30 to 11:10 AM, Prairies West Branch, 7630 W. 26th Street, 978-6899

10:30 to 11 AM, Caille Branch Library, 4100 S. Carnegie Circle, 367-8144

Work Together Wednesday , Wednesday, April 10, 2019: Work together, build together, and learn together at this play- and book-based program.

10:30 to 10:55 AM, Prairie West Branch, 7630 W. 26th Street, 978-6899

Artsy Thursday , Thursday, April 11, 2019: Art activities help youngsters develop the skills needed to be successful readers and learners .

9:30 to 10 AM, Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue, 367-8700

10:30 to 11 AM, Caille Branch Library, 4100 S. Carnegie Circle, 367-8144

1:15 to 1:45 PM, Ronning Branch, 3100 E. 49th Street, 367-8140.

For more information on this and other great programs and activities at the Siouxland Libraries , call 605-367-8700, follow them online and on Facebook .