Siouxland Libraries Begin Phase Two of Re-Opening Plan

From day one of our city's pandemic lockdown, people were trying to imagine what a return to normalcy might look like and when it would happen. I think the answers at this point are still somewhat elusive and yet we seem to be feeling our way toward a situation we can live with.

This path forward includes businesses and organizations implementing measured steps back to a full-service situation. The architecture of these plans vary from group to group, but they all include continuing with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for social distancing and health safety precautions.

The Siouxland Libraries is moving into Phase Two/Limited Access, of their re-opening plan, by also following the guidance of city, county, and state health officials. This phase has been labeled "Grab & Go Service"

What this means is, that in addition to being able to return books, speak to librarians (605-367-8700), receive curbside pickup service, and visit library bookmobiles, you are now allowed into the libraries themselves.

Face masks are recommended.

You are allowed to visit the library to browse the collection, pick up requests and check out.

Staff will be available to assist with library accounts.

Seating, computers, play areas, meeting rooms, and in-person programming will not be available at this time.

The beginning dates and times for "Grab & Go Service" are staggered throughout the month of June. You can find out when your library branch will start offering this expanded service by going to Siouxland Libraries Reopening Plan.

For more information, see Siouxland Libraries online, on Facebook, or call 605-367-8700.