Siouxland Libraries Adult Spelling Bee

You wouldn't think beer and spelling go together, but they do!

It is time for the Third Annual Adult Spelling Bee presented by Siouxland Libraries.

You can test your spelling prowess on Friday, October 5 at Fernson on 8th located at 201 N. Weber Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls. The competition starts promptly at 8 PM.

If you think you got what it takes, you can register online here or call 367-8700.

Obviously, you don't have to participate to attend. If you would prefer to enjoy a tasty beverage and enjoy the show, you can do that too.

In third grade, I came in second or third in a spelling bee at school. Maybe it is time to come out of retirement. I'd like to see how much autocorrect has ruined my spelling skills.

But thanks to Gwen Stefani, I will never forget how to spell bananas. Thanks, girl.

B-A-N-A-N-A-S!! (You sang that, didn't you?)