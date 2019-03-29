Sioux Steel and Lloyd Companies Partner for Downtown Development

The northern part of downtown Sioux Falls will see more development in the coming years as two companies have joined together in transforming a 10 acre plot into a mixed-use district.

According to KSFY TV the Sioux Steel Company is partnering with Lloyd Companies of Sioux Falls to transform its land and tie together public spaces with the private spaces. That will include building a 200 room hotel. Restaurants and retail spaces are included in the plans.

The report indicates that Sioux Falls residents will see a place where people can live, work, visit and shop right along the Big Sioux River just steps away from Falls Park.

The area adjacent to the Sioux Steel property is currently under construction with the addition of Levitt at the Falls and more apartment and condo units.