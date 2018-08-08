If you have kids who you can't keep out of the swimming pool, off their bikes or they run non-stop in the backyard then here's an event just for them. The 2018 Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Youth Triathlon will be held Friday, August 10.

This is a perfect event for kids and teenagers between 6 and 18 years of age.

All kids participating must register. Early registration ends at 5:00 PM on August 1. The early registration fee is $10. Each pre-registered participant will be provided with a t-shirt. Registrations accepted on race day will be $15.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each division.

The Youth Triathlon events will be held at Kuehn Pool and Kuehn Park located at 2501 South Kuehn Road. Packet pickup begins at 9:00 AM on race day.

If your children are planning on competing in the Youth Triathlon or you just want to learn what it’s all about, check-out the training classes.

Register online today at register.siouxfallsparks.org or call 605-367-8222. To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit their website or follow them on Twitter .

