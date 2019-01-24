Sioux Falls Woman Tries to Pay for Pizza with Funny Money

The observant delivery driver discovered that someone was paying for their food with bogus bills which led to a finding of more fakes.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the report came around 10:00 PM Wednesday in the 700 block of East 20th Street.

“The guy delivered some pizza and was paid with two $20’s. He recognized that they probably weren’t real. He didn’t see the little security strip in it and he said the feel was different.”

After calling the police, Clemens says investigators were able to capture more evidence.

“Officers talked to the woman who had bought the pizza and she had a few other fake bills (with the) same exact serial numbers with her.”

After producing the additional bills from her wallet, the woman gave a name of someone who gave the counterfeit bills to her and police are still investigating.