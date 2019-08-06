Sioux Falls Police are investigating an aggravated assault case between two friends that involved a gun and a hammer.

KSFY TV is reporting on Saturday, (August 3) a Sioux Falls woman gave a friend money to purchase a cellphone for her. What seemed like a good idea at the time, ended up resulting in an aggravated assault case as both the money and the phone never found their way back to the woman.

According to KSFY, the woman arranged another meeting with the friend to discuss the matter, this time on Sunday, (August 4) in the parking lot of Scheel's at the Western Mall.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, the friend given the money showed up to the second meeting, but this time with two other people in the car. One of the people in the vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at the woman during the meeting. Before the incident concluded, a hammer was also thrown at the woman's car, causing some minor damage according to the victim.

KSFY reports that authorities are currently investigating leads on the suspects involved. No arrests have been made at this time.

Source: KSFY TV