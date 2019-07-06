Sioux Falls Woman Tasered after She Confronts Police with Knife

Sioux Falls Police were forced to taser a woman Tuesday night after she confronted officers with a knife inside her home.

KSFY TV is reporting that 36-year-old Vallen Rooks of Sioux Falls called authorities to report a drunk and disorderly case around 8 PM on Tuesday, (July 2). Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY that Rooks claimed a friend had become drunk and disorderly inside her apartment located on the 600 block of South Hawthorne Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found Rooks sitting in a chair holding a knife.

According to KSFY, police told Rooks to drop the knife, but she refused. Instead, she eventually got out of the chair and began to confront officers with the weapon. That's when one of the officers responding to the call was forced to taser Rooks, so she could be taken into custody.

KSFY reports that Rooks was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Source: KSFY TV