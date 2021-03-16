Sioux Falls Woman Publishes Children’s Book About Dyslexia

A local Sioux Falls woman has taken it upon herself to publish a children's book inspired by her son's dyslexia disorder.

Courtney Davidson, Colt's mother, and the story's main protagonist wanted to help Colt understand his disorder and when she thought to purchase a children's book that tries to shed some light on dyslexia, she couldn't find any according to Dakota News Now.

Get our free mobile app

"The book has a message of hope and compassion, telling kids that it’s okay to be different. Davidson teamed up with a local illustrator, Hector Curriel, for the images in the book. The book even is in a different font called ‘Dyslexie.’ It’s designed to make it easier for kids to read if they have dyslexia"-Dakota News Now.

The children's book will be released this Saturday, March 20, 2021, at a launch party in downtown Sioux Falls at Matt Jensen Marketing from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

A live read of the book will be held at 3:00 pm.

The book is also currently available for pre-order via the Colt The Courageous website or can be bought in person at the launch party.

Source: Dakota News Now

Colt The Courageous is an 8X8 paperback book written by Courtney Davidson that "breaks through isolation and uncertainty with its message of hope and compassion. By the final page, you’ll know that you’re not alone and that you will move forward through this."- Colt the Courageous website.