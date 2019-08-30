Sioux Falls Woman Kidnapped and Assaulted with Umbrella

A relationship gone south has led to an aggravated assault and kidnapping incident in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that 19-year-old Reanna Fayola Johnson, of Sioux Falls, is now in jail after she kidnapped and assaulted her ex-girlfriend outside an apartment complex near Third Street and Highland Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens told KSFY, the incident took place around 10 Wednesday night, (August 28).

Clemens said Johnson allegedly had an argument with the victim that resulted in the victim being dragged inside her apartment. Once inside, Johnson began to wave a knife around and threatened the victim. In the process, the victim was able to jar the knife loose from Johnson's hand.

Johnson then, picked up an umbrella and started hitting the victim with it.

Fortunately, neighbors were able to hear the disturbance and notified police. When they arrived, authorities arrested Johnson and booked her on aggravated assault-domestic and kidnapping charges.

According to KSFY, the victim also had a protection order in place against Johnson at the time of the incident.

Source: KSFY TV