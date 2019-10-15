Sioux Falls Woman-Company Recipients of Governor’s Award

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's office has released the list of the 2019 Governor's Award recipients and a Sioux Falls woman and business will be recognized.

Carolee Bucholz of Sioux Falls will receive the award for Outstanding Employee with a Disability while Five Star Call Centers of Sioux Falls is the Outstanding Private Employer (large employer) of the year.

They join others around the state of South Dakota to be recognized at the November 4 ceremony:

Brad Konechne of Brookings - Outstanding Individual with a Disability

Cammack Ranch Supply of Union Center - Outstanding Private Employer (small employer)

University of South Dakota/Sanford School of Medicine of Vermillion- Outstanding Employer

Carolyn Schuldies of Sturgis – Outstanding Transition Services

Nancy Schlichenmayer of Pierre – Distinguished Service

The event will be held at the Capitol Rotunda inside the South Dakota State Capitol Building. Anyone wanting to attend the ceremony should contact the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) at 605-773-5990.