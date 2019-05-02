Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old woman connected to an overdose of three teenage girls in her home on April 17.

Sonni Marie Heminger was out of state at the time of the girls' overdose. She is the owner of the home on North Holiday in Sioux Falls and the mother to some of the children who were there.

A child called for help when the 19-year-old babysitter, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were found unconscious. The girls were taken to a hospital for treatment and according to police have survived, but their current condition is unknown.

Residue in the house tested positive for drugs, allowing police to obtain a search warrant. A bedroom closet was being used to store over 19 grams of Heroin, 74 grams of Cocaine and three bags of powder, now being tested.

Authorities believe Heminger is responsible for the drugs being in the home. She is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a drug-free zone violation, possession of a control substance, and maintaining a place where drugs are kept or sold.

Authorities are continuing to search for Heminger.