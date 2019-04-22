Sioux Falls Woman Beaten with Garden Gnome

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls woman is recovering after being attacked. The weapon? A garden gnome.

Police were called to an apartment building Sunday night (April 21) in the 1800 block of East 3rd Street in Sioux Falls at 11:45 PM.

The victim and her 11-year-old son woke up to the door being kicked in by the woman's ex-boyfriend, who proceeded to beat the woman with a garden gnome.

When police first arrived, the woman was unconscious and came to a short time later. The boy was not injured, but the woman was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation continued, a resident of a neighboring apartment asked the police for help with a stranger who entered their apartment and went to sleep on the couch. The sleeping man was confirmed to be the ex and was hauled away in cuffs by the cops.

Ethan Aaron Byrum, 19, from Sioux Falls was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated assault and violating a no-contact order.