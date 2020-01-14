Sioux Falls Winterfest of Wheels for Cure Kids Cancer

Winterfest of Wheels 2020 is Friday through Sunday, January 31 through February 2 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Winterfest of Wheels is a group of car, motorcycle and truck enthusiasts in the Sioux Falls area with a mission to bring unique, premier vehicles to one location for everyone in the area to come and see, and to help a great cause, Cure Kids Cancer. We'll see you at the show!

Winterfest of Wheels is a major fundraiser for Cure Kids Cancer here in Sioux Falls. Hours for the event are:

FRIDAY: 5:00pm to 10:00pm

SATURDAY: 10:00am to 9:00pm

SUNDAY: 10:00am to 3:00pm

ADMISSION: $11.00 for adults- Weekend passes available for $17. Tickets can be purchased in advance at J & L Harley Davidson for a discounted price! Children 12 and under FREE! if accompanied by an adult.

Ladies check out the expanded Ditch Your Man room! This year they will feature an expanded room with more of what you asked for! Among some of the vendors and offerings are the following:

Stone's Famous Kettle Corn

Chocolate Moonshine

Tastefully Simple

Avon

Tupperware

Usborne Books

Scentsy Fragrance

Pampered chef

Highest Health Chiropractic

Mary Kay

Joni's Hot Shot Spices

Susie Otto- Psychic

Pink Zebra

Dusty's Custom Signs

Lipsense

Color Street

Kim's Clothes

Nit Nannies & Little Hair House