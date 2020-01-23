Sioux Falls ‘Winter Carnival’ to Begin February 1st

I think we can all agree that winter is here with a vengeance.

Personally, I am not a big lover of the winter months, especially the ones found here in the upper Midwest. My wife is constantly reminding me to just embrace the suck, which is a South Dakota winter. That's easier said than done.

Maybe you're just like me, not the biggest fan of the snow and cold, or maybe you're on the other end of the spectrum, and you absolutely love your annual rendezvous with Old Man Winter? Either way, here's something that's guaranteed to help take the sting out of a South Dakota winter, the annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival.

The Winter Carnival is back for the second year in-a-row.

This year's Winter Carnival kicks off on Saturday (February 1) with a slate of different events scheduled through Sunday (February 9).

Dakota News Now is reporting the city will be setting up a Pop-Up Ice Rink presented by First PREMIER/PREMIER Bankcard. It will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Tuesday through Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Again this year, the Pop-Up Rink will be located at the 8th and Railroad Center. There is no cost to skate, however, free-will donations are being accepted to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Skates will also be available to rent.

In addition to the ice skating, there will also be a Fat Bike Fest & Fat Bike Race at Great Bear Ski Valley on Saturday, February 1st. Along with other fun outdoor events all over the city like; Frosty Fitness, the Billion Ski and Snowboard Race, Family SnowFest, Lazer Tubing at Great Bear, and much, much more.

See a complete list of all the planned Winter Carnival events and get more details here.

Source: Dakota News Now