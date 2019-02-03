Sioux Falls Winter Carnival Going on through February 9

Wow! This was quite the weekend in Sioux Falls. Talk about a wide variety of things going on, we had everything from Winterfest of Wheels, to a Fleetwood Mac show at the Denny, to a Winter Carnival at Fawick Park.

Lost in all this, was the fact that people were able to enjoy all these events outside of Mother Nature's deep freeze for a change, in temps that were finally above the freezing mark for what seems like weeks now!

One of this past weekends events, The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, the first of its kind in the city, is still going on. KSFY reports the carnival actually runs through Saturday, (February 9).

According to KSFY, the purpose of the Winter Carnival is to give the people of the Sioux Empire something fun to do thats out of the ordinary during the middle of these cold and snowy months.

On Saturday, (February 2) both kids and adults converged on Fawick Park for a snowman building contest. Amy Sumner, Director of Philanthropy for the Sioux Falls Boys and Girls Club said everyone had a great time!

Sumner, told KSFY, “It’s almost an 85 degree swing. So there’s no better reason than to have an outdoor day and we had just the best time watching people come out and play."

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival runs for a total of nine days. The event is jammed packed full of things to do for people of all ages, with events ranging from snow sculpting, to pub crawls, to Snowga and ice skating. All the events help to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

Take a look at the complete schedule of events here .

Source: KSFY TV