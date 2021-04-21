Sioux Falls Will Have a Tornado Drill Today

National Weather Service Sioux Falls/Canva

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service (NWS) and the City of Sioux Falls will conduct a Tornado Warning this morning.

After issuing a TEST Tornado Watch at 10:00 AM, you will hear the sirens sound this morning beginning at 10:15 AM. This will be the TEST Tornado Warning for the City of Sioux Falls. The NWS urges you to use this time to practice your severe weather safety plan for your family and business.

Sioux Falls has seen firsthand the destruction that severe storms can do, most recently with the tornados that rolled through our city in the fall of 2019.

Know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. What do you do if you are at home? What do you do if you are driving?

The NWS wants you to Be Weather Prepared and Weather Aware. Severe weather can strike at any time.

National Weather Service Sioux Falls

