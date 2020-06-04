Sioux Falls ‘Whiffer’s Sandwiches Restaurant’ Closing For Good

Whiffer's Sandwiches at 1133 North Minnesota Ave. here in Sioux Falls has announced that they are closing for good. Whiffer Randall has been serving her iconic sandwiches and homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies in Sioux Falls for 42 years.

Randall's sandwich shop was known to be closed for some winter months to reopen in the spring to offer up lunches in the small folksy restaurant. But on Thursday morning Whiffer Randall posted on her Facebook page that she would not be re-opening.

“Friends and fans! It has been a WONDERFUL 42 years and I would not trade a moment! I am announcing my well earned retirement! Whiffer's Sandwiches will not be re-opening. I treasure all the memories, laughter, sandwiches, and friends I have made over the years! I am having a garage sale-deli shop sale-Saturday-June 13th. If you want to gather a little peace of nostalgia-EVERYTHING must go. Come up to purchase a pig statue, or restaurant equipment, or kitschy spool table or just for a hug and some laughter. More details to follow. Thanks to Sioux Falls for EVERYTHING!”

Thank you Whiffer's for all the great meals and memories!