The West Mall 7 movie theater in Sioux Falls was closed after a fire caused by one of the rooftop heating units back on January 5.

Now the West Mall has announced that it will be closed for a few more days while they complete their remodel. They posted the following on the West Mall 7 Facebook Page:

"We're excited to tell everyone that our new carpet has arrived and is waiting to be installed! We will be closed Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12 to have it installed. After that, we'll be back open on Friday, March 13. For more information on our latest movies and showtimes visit www.westmall7.com."

West Mall 7 has been operating in the Western Mall since the 1980s.