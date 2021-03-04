There's an old saying that you can't always judge a book by its cover.

Well, in this case, you can't judge what you'll find in a store simply by the name on the sign out front.

The store in question is tucked deep inside the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

You may have even walked by it several times thinking you knew exactly what you'd find on the shelves if you went inside.

It's called The Candy Clubhouse and yes it does have row after row of yummy treats to choose from. But it's also home to one of the most bizarre collection of items you'll find anywhere in the city.

There, in a chilled display case, are some of the most unusual drinks to ever see the inside of a bottle.

SIOUX FALLS' WEIRDEST DRINKS - PART 1

How many of these do you think you'd ever crack open?

Believe it or not, these are the mildest of the bunch.

Next week, we'll show you the ten concoctions that will send your gag reflex into overdrive!