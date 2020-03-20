Sioux Falls Website Helps You get Necessities During Outbreak

Some area churches are helping to get food and necessities to those who need support during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronahelpsf.com explains on their website: "Corona Help Sioux Falls is an initiative of Sioux Falls Churches to help our community during this difficult virus outbreak. We want you to know that God loves you. We are currently helping in the following ways. First, we will deliver necessities to your home if you are unable to leave home because of the virus. Secondly, we are having Food Distributions to ensure that every child in Sioux Falls has access to daily nutrition. Third, we are providing laundry assistance at specific times and specific locations."

If you need help or want to join those that are helping others around the Sioux Falls area you are encouraged to go to Coronahelpsf.com.