Sioux Falls Wastewater Treatment Expansion Approved

Those in attendance at Tuesday's Sioux Falls City Council meeting learned of the approval of the city’s wastewater treatment expansion. The Council voted 7-1 to approve the $260 Million project.

KSFY TV reports that the new plan would expand the current plant from 21 million gallons a day up to 30 million. The current plant has been operating for the last 30 years. Mayor Paul TenHaken says, “Foundational investments in the critical infrastructure needs of Sioux Falls is a campaign pledge I will continue to uphold.”

With the upgrade Sioux Falls residents will see an increase in their utility bill but it won't be a dramatic jump. Starting next year customers could see their sewer bill jump from $32 to a little more than $34. There was some worry that residents would pay a hefty bill on the opposing side.

Public Works Director Mark Cotter said the average customer uses just under 5,000 gallons a month.