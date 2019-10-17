Sioux Falls Washington Teacher is 2019 Milken Award Winner

Before an entire school assembly it was announced on Wednesday that Alison Ter Horst was the newest recipient of the Milken Educator Award.

Ter Horst is a psychology teacher at Washington High School in Sioux Falls where she says there are so many of her fellow teachers that are deserving of this award

According to Milken Educator Awards, Ter Horst was one of three teachers selected to create and pilot the district’s Teacher Pathway, a yearlong class in which high school students considering teaching careers explore pedagogy, study education history and create lesson plans.

Ter Horst earned a bachelor’s in psychology in 2005 from Northwestern College and a master’s in educational leadership in 2010 from University of Sioux Falls.

The award also comes with a check for $25,000.