Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion Cancels 2021 Performance Series

The Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion sent out a letter saying that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they are going to have to cancel the 2020-2021 Pavilion Performance Series.

In a letter sent out to ticket holders they stated: “As nearly everyone across the country and world continues to work through the ongoing issues of the COVID-19 health crisis, we too are actively working to manage shows and events in the midst of these very challenging fluid and evolving circumstances.

Unfortunately, we share with you that the 2020-11 Pavilion Performance Series has been canceled. As you may have heard, many national Broadway tours are on hold, rescheduling or have been canceled. We are working to rebook as many of the 2020-21 shows as possible. into the 2021-2022 season.”

They pointed out that they are trying to reschedule. They also would like to ask you to consider forgoing your ticket refunds for your show subscription package, even though that is an option, they would like you to please consider donating all or a portion of your tickets “out of support at this unprecedented and very challenging time.”

You can find out more by going to washingtonpavilion.org.