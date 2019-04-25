Sioux Falls Walk MS Working to End Multiple Sclerosis

Actresses Selma Blair (Hellboy I & II, Legally Blonde, etc.), Jack Osbourne (son of Ozzie, reality show host, and star), Montel Williams (talk show host), and actress Jamie-Lyn Sigler (The Sopranos), are but a few of the high-profile people in the U.S. who are living with Multiple Sclerosis.

There are 400,000 others in the U.S. dealing with this debilitating illness, whose names and faces you don't know. MS can be, a difficult to diagnose, unpredictable, and often disabling disease of the central nervous system. You can support fellow South Dakotans who are currently battling this condition, while waiting for a cure, by joining Walk MS-Sioux Falls .

This important and uplifting event is happening Saturday, May 18, at Cherry Rock Park (1800 E. 18th Street) in Sioux Falls. Registration begins at 8 AM and the walk begins at 9 AM on two fully accessible routes of different lengths. You can choose the 1 or 3-mile route and you get a Walk MS t-shirt for raising $100.

Online registration closes Thursday, May 16, at noon, so if you haven't signed up by then, just stop at the registration area at the event. There is no registration fee, but walkers are encouraged to fundraise on their own. Money raised at Walk MS helps fund groundbreaking research and supports programs and services for those living with MS.

Even if you can't or don't want to walk in the event, you can donate to your favorite Walk MS participant or team . Or, you can donate your time and energy helping with the walk itself. There is a long list of volunteer opportunities to choose from.

In whatever way you choose to support this fundraising effort, you should know what a great thing it is that you are doing. Progress is being made in treating this awful disease, with the goal of eradication, and in the meantime supporting those whose lives have been impacted by it.

For more information, go to the Walk MS-Sioux Falls website , see the Walk MS-Sioux Falls event page on Facebook , or Walk MS on Facebook , or call 1-855-372-1331.