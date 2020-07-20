Sioux Falls Walgreens Offers Free Drive-Up Covid-19 Testing

There's now a place in Sioux Falls where you can go and get FREE Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing. From now until at least the end of the month you can drive into the parking lot of the Walgreens at 41st Street and Louise Ave. and get tested for COVID-19 at no cost.

Walgreens has partnered with the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to open drive-thru testing locations in select areas of the United States. There is now one location in Sioux Falls. Testing is available at no cost for people with or without health insurance coverage.

You must be 18 or older with a valid ID and meet the testing criteria established by the CDC. Then all you have to do is drive into the 41st & Louise Walgreens and follow the signs.

Walgreens COVID-19 Testing Sioux Falls - Ben Davis

The test is a self-collection test using a nasal swab while you sit in your vehicle. Walgreen pharmacists are on-site to oversee and provide instructions. Testing is available seven days a week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The tests are sent to independent third party labs for processing and you will get results approximately three to four days. You will receive your results from Walgreen via phone, email, or at patient.labcorp.com.

Google Maps