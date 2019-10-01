All four Sioux Falls Class AA volleyball teams will add an extra layer of competition to its matches tonight as the teams are hosting a food drive competition.

Tonight (October 1), Roosevelt travels to Washington while O'Gorman goes to Lincoln. Both matches will start at 7:00 PM. All four of the schools have joined together in competition to help Feeding South Dakota.

This food drive competition will see which school can donate the most food items. The winning school will receive game day shirts for a future event. Tonight's games will have a donation box for each team.

Food items that are needed include:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Cereal

Boxed meals

Pasta

Rice

Soup

Canned items (Fruits, vegetables, meats)

Enjoy the games tonight and don't forget to bring items to donate for Feeding South Dakota!