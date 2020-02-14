Sioux Falls Vocal Director Receives National Citation

Although she is retired, Cathleen Britton was recently named this year’s winner of the National Federation of State High School Associations National Citation.

Britton was selected as the State winner of the NFHS Outstanding Music Educator Award in 2010, and the Section 5 winner in 2017. She has remained in consideration for the National Citation since 2017.

According to a release by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, Britton spent 38 years as a vocal director with 23 years of her career teaching at Washington High School and O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. She has served on the ACDA board for the South Dakota Chapter, and North Central Region. Cathleen has been honored by the ACDA with an Encore Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cathleen will receive her award at the NFHS Summer Meeting on June 30 in Denver, Colorado.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app