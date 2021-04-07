Homelessness among South Dakota veterans is being addressed in Sioux Falls. A tiny home community could be coming to Sioux Falls to aid homeless vets.

According to Dakota News Now, a community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to northwest Sioux Falls.

A group of Sioux Falls city officials are spearheading the tiny house project as part of a leadership development program. Sioux Falls Senior Planner Jason Bieber is quoted as saying, “There were so many times we thought this thing was dead, and it just kept going.” This project has been in the works for around three years.

It's proposed that the Sioux Falls Veterans Tiny Home village would be patterned after Kansas City's VCP Village of 49 tiny houses for veterans experiencing homelessness. Homes at VCP range in size from 240 to 320 square feet each.

The Sioux Falls plan includes 22 tiny homes, 8 family homes, and will also feature a community center.

Veterans looking for assistance in Sioux Falls can contact Volunteers of America Dakotas. Veterans Services Center was established to provide drop-in services for veterans and their families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The facility is centrally located in the downtown area of Sioux Falls and within walking distance of other community resources. The Veterans Services Center offers the following:

Laundry facilities

Showers and bathrooms

Computer access for job searches and resume preparation

Referrals to VA and other community services

Snacks

Veterans Advocacy

Housing referral services