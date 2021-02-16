Sioux Falls Veteran’s Parkway Project Reaches Halfway Mark

Now that the northern half of Veteran's Parkway finished and connected to Interstate 90, the focus will shift to connecting the southern half to Interstate 29.

The members of South Dakota's Congressional delegation including Senator Mike Rounds, Senator John Thune, and Representative Dusty Johnson along with state leaders, including Governor Kristi Noem were in Sioux Falls on Tuesday to celebrate the halfway mark in the Parkway's construction.

“This is a much bigger day in the history of Sioux Falls and South Dakota than most voters realize,” said South Dakota Representative, Dusty Johnson.

It's been a long time in the making as the original plans for the eastside Sioux Falls highway began in 1995. It took ten years to secure funding.

So far crews have completed 8.5 miles of the Parkway. When complete, the road will stretch 17 miles and connect Interstate 90 to Interstate 29, spurring economic growth along the way.

“It’s a huge opportunity for Sioux Falls to continue to grow and provide economic opportunities for citizens throughout the region,” South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds told Dakota News Now.

The Veteran's Parkway project is one of the largest projects ever undertaken by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The project is expected to wrap up in 2026.