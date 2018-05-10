Sioux Falls Vagabond Told to Vacate Whacks Youngster with Board

A man who has no place to call his own has been sleeping in someone’s shed without permission. Things came to a head Thursday morning leading to an arrest.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened about 7:20 AM at a residence near 2nd Street and French Avenue.

“Apparently he’s been there a few times and has been told to leave several times. He got into it with one of the owners who is 29 years old and there was a struggle. Somebody else from the house came out and our suspect used a board and hit the person who came out of the house.”

The 10-year old son of the owner was the one who was struck by the board in the shoulder, but was not seriously injured. A 37-year old transient was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and trespassing. Police named the suspect, who is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

See Also: