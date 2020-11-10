Sioux Falls Upgrades to Winter Storm Warning. Happy Tuesday.

Well, that escalated quickly. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning as of shortly after 12:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10.

Portions of southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota are included in the recent warning area.

The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 9:00 PM tonight. As for accumulations, the National Weather Service is adding a few more inches to the mix. The Sioux Falls area can now expect 5 - 7 inches of snow. Look for these new developments to impact the evening commute and after school drivers.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by dialing 5-1-1.

Travel safe and keep a flashlight, some snacks, and a bourbon...I um...mean water in your vehicle in case of trouble.