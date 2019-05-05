Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin Clark Scheduled for Stockholm Fight!

After a recent trip to Russia for a UFC fight that didn't happen due to a last minute pull out by his opponent Devin Clark has a new match coming soon.

From the MMA Junkie website :

It didn’t take long for Devin Clark to find himself another opponent. On Wednesday, Clark took to Instagram to announce that he’s been booked to fight Darko Stosic in a light heavyweight bout at UFC on ESPN+ 11 set for June 1 from Ericcson Globe in Stockholm.

I'm a fan of Clark's because he's from my home state and you always get that obvious home town fandom. It's what Clark spends his time doing outside the ring for others that make me root for the guy as a human being and not just a professional athlete. Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin Clark has time and time again used his platform to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Ever since Devin connected with his social media man's son Camden, he has been 'Fighting for my Homies with Extra Chromies'!

Devin, Camden Kroger, and Camden's dad Kevin flew to Nashville this past summer to be a part of the music video "In Your Corner".

You will see from the opening scene of the video that "In Your Corner" is a song about Down Syndrome and No Bullying Awareness.

I love the Singing for Superheroes tag line: Our Music is Medicine

In Your Corner - Devin Clark, Nala The Cat, Audrey Nethery, and Steven Battey .

From the Singing For Superheroes YouTube description:

Singing For Superheroes www.instagram.com/singingforsuperheroes brings awareness to children with Down Syndrome. Featuring UFC fighter Devin Clark, Nala The Cat, Audrey Nethery, and Steven Battey. Please support down syndrome research @ https://www.lumindrds.org and more SFS videos! Singing For Superheroes Follow Singing For Superheroes www.instagram.com/singingforsuperheroes

Doing good always feels good and seeing other people doing good work always motivates the heart to take action.

To watch the full "In Your Corner" music video click here.

If you need something positive to checkout today take a look.

