Sioux Falls Trick-or-Treat Trail Run On The Big Sioux

It's Halloween fun for the whole family, Trick-or-Treat Trail Run 2019! The 11th annual Trick or Treat Trail Run will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Pasley Park in Sioux Falls. The trail run will include a 5K Run / Walk & 10K Run.

Both events will take place at Pasley Park on the bike path along the scenic Big Sioux River. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. There will again be a Candy Dash at 9:30 AM for runners/walkers, ages 3-10. This race is .5 mile. Each finisher receives a goodie bag and event shirt. Awards are given for best male and best female youth costumes.

With nearly 500 entrants last year, we will once again have Chip Timing for both events. Participant times will be available shortly after crossing the finish line at the registration table as well as on-line.

You are guaranteed a long-sleeve event shirt if your registration is received on or before October 20th. Early online registration is recommended at Allsportcentral.com