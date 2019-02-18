Sioux Falls Tri-State Weekend Snowfall Amounts

Everyone around the Sioux Falls tri-state area saw snow this past weekend. How much depended on where you were.

Shawn Cable from the KSFY TV Severe Weather Center is reporting some snowfall amounts from around the area.

Sioux Falls Airport: 4.1

Crooks: 3.0

Harrisburg: 3.3

Mitchell: 3.5

Spencer, IA: 4.6

Le Mars: 5.5

South Sioux City: 7.0

Wagner: 6.1

Peirre: 6.0

Speaking of snow, it looks like there is more on the way. Here is your start of the week forecast from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service:

Monday-Washington's Birthday: Scattered flurries before 8:00 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly after 7:00 PM. Low around 12. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday: Snow, mainly before 1:00 PM. High near 23. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow after 1:00 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 26. Chance of precipitation is 90%.