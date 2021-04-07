Sioux Falls Traffic Stop End In Sizeable Drug Bust

What started as a traffic stop in Sioux Falls ended with a sizable drug bust. Sioux Falls police stopped a car around 3:30 pm Tuesday for dark tinted windows. The vehicle was pulled over around 41st and Sertoma by Roosevelt High School.

Google Maps

According to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, once the officers were talking to the driver they saw a gun in the car and also found some drugs. They discovered 2.6 pounds of marijuana and marijuana wax, which is a concentrated form of THC the intoxicating chemical found in marijuana.

The officers then contacted the Sioux Falls Drug Task Force. They secured a warrant for the residence where the male and female suspects in the vehicle lived.

Get our free mobile app

When they investigated the trailer home in the 2900 block of South Hidden Place officers found 5.9 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of marijuana edibles, plus Bags, scales, and other items involved in drug distribution.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with the Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana One to Ten Pounds (which is a felony), and Possession with an Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

The driver was also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon with an Intent to Commit a Felony which is also a felony charge. The gun was loaded.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Wedo A. Peter of Sioux Falls. The other suspect that was arrested was a female, 20-year-old Courtney Jade Nelson of Sioux Falls.

The Drug Task Force had some previous information concerning the two that made them aware of their potential involvement in drug activity.