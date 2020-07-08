Sioux Falls Traffic Chase Turns into Drug Bust

Here's a bit of advice, if you plan on transporting illegal drugs in a vehicle, you should probably make sure the car you're using has a current set of license plates on it.

Two South Dakota residents failed to do that on Sunday (July 5), and now find themselves in jail after a routine traffic stop quickly turned into a pursuit, that ultimately ended in a drug bust in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting 31-year-old Idamae Robideau Jane of Rapid City, and 30-year-old Bradley Thomas Lightfoot of Sioux Falls, now find themselves in a Sioux Falls jail after being arrested for possession of drugs.

According to Dakota News Now, police attempted to pull over the vehicle they were driving on Sunday morning in north Sioux Falls. A short pursuit followed that led officers into a trailer court.

Jane, the driver of the car, struck a police vehicle in the process, almost hitting an officer. The vehicle also struck a house trailer before another short pursuit with police began.

The report states that authorities eventually called off the pursuit but found the suspect's vehicle a short time later. Upon doing so they seized 45 grams of marijuana from inside the vehicle along with meth and syringe.

The driver of the vehicle, Idamae Robideau Jane, was arrested on a variety of charges that include reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Jane's passenger at the time, Bradley Thomas Lightfoot, was charged with possession and fleeing police.

Source: Dakota News Now