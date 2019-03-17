Sioux Falls to Tackle the City’s Pothole Problem

As residents and businesses continue to deal with the aftermath of last weeks flooding that has affected so many areas throughout the Sioux Empire, here's a little something that will hopefully put a smile on your face. The city has formulated a plan to deal with the big, and I do mean big, pothole problem currently facing Sioux Falls at the moment.

KSFY TV reports the first thing the Public Works Street Division plans to do, is to increase the number of crews dedicated to this spring’s pothole repair efforts.

Sioux Falls Director of Public Works, Mark Cotter told KSFY, “It has been a rough winter for our city streets. The current condition of our streets has prompted us to take a more aggressive approach to our annual spring pothole repair efforts.”

According to KSFY, the city plans to roll out a pothole patching repair plan over the next three weeks to help tackle some of these moon-size craters that have taken up residence on practically every well-traveled street in Sioux Falls.

Here's the game plan: a minimum of six Public Works crews will be on duty Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM addressing pothole problems.

Then, Monday through Friday between the hours of 4 PM and midnight at least one city crew will be working to patch potholes in high-traffic volume areas.

Public Works crews will be at on the weekends too. KSFY reports that a minimum of three crews will be out addressing potholes during the hours of 8 AM to 4 PM.

Don't forget that you too can become an invaluable part of the pothole patrol by reporting pothole problems to the city. Residents can submit requests for pothole repairs via the City’s OneLink mobile app or by calling the City’s Pothole Hotline at 605-367-8002 .

The app can be found in Google Play or the Apple App Store. Simply search for "City of Sioux Falls."

