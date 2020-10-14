The Sioux Falls Sports Authority has announced that the NCAA has awarded Sioux Falls four tournament events from 2023-2026.

Sioux Falls will host the 2024 Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regional, 2024 Division II Women's Volleyball Championship, 2026 Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regional, and the 2026 DII Wrestling Championship.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will play host to the ice hockey regionals and DII wrestling, while the Sanford Pentagon will host the DII Women's Volleyball Championship. The events are in collaboration between the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (volleyball, wrestling), and the University of Nebraska Omaha (hockey).

“This is a great day for our city,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. “Sioux Falls has proven to be a great host by having held nine NCAA Championships in the past five years. We look forward to welcoming the NCAA and the student-athletes back to Sioux Falls in the years to come.”

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center previously hosted an NCAA DI Hockey Regional in 2018. Over 16,000 fans attended the 2018 event.

Sioux Falls previously hosted the NCAA DII Women's Volleyball Championship in 2016 and was scheduled to host it again in 2020. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux Falls will get another shot in 2024.

The city will also get back another tournament lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux Falls was scheduled to host the 2020 DII Wrestling Championships before it was shut down. It will now return in 2026.

More information about the bidding process and selections can be found through the Sioux Falls Sports Authority.