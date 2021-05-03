Sioux Falls Tennis Fans Are Hoping Love is Served for New Complex

Tennis fans in Sioux Falls are hoping that a new proposed multi-million dollar complex will become a reality. The amazing 24-court complex would be in Tomar Park and would give the city a state-of-the-art facility to host large tournaments - including high school tennis tournaments.

The above illustration is what the proposed park would look like when completed.

According to Dakota News Now, a good portion of the money is already raised and the city of Sioux Falls has provided the land.

But, the project still needs donations as they are short of the $2.5 million dollar goal. Up until May 31st, all donations are matched by Tom Walsh with GreatLIFE Cares Foundation. They have generously offered a $500,000 challenge matching fund for this project. But it is still short in funds to break ground. You can give here to make this park a reality. There are different levels of sponsorships available for your family or business.

The city benefits from revenue when large tournaments are locally hosted.

