Sioux Falls Teen Scammed out of over $1,000 on Social Media

Scammers are at work again in the Sioux Empire, and both teens and parents need to be careful not fall victim to their latest scam ploy.

KSFY TV is reporting this time a Sioux Falls teen was scammed out of just over $1,000 this past weekend.

Sergeant Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, a 15 year-old girl fell victim to the scam via Instagram.

According to the report, the young girl was friended by the scammer after having a conversation on social media. The scammer was offering to help her out financially. In order to help provide her financial aid, the individual asked the teen for details regarding her bank account, which she volunteered. Then the scammer told the victim he would deposit money in her account if she would agree to take out a portion of the money and send it back to him.

According to KSFY, the funds deposited in the teens account ended up being fraudulent, and the young girl was scammed out of just over $1,000 in the process.

Authorities want to remind parents to be mindful of what their children are doing on social media to avoid falling victim to similar type scams.

Kooistra said, "We need to give them the warnings of the things that can take place online or via these social media networking apps."

