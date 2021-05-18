Sioux Falls Targets Will No Longer Require Masks For Vaccinated Individuals

With more people being eligible to receive their COVID vaccinations, the CDC and larger retail chains are beginning to make some changes regarding their face mask requirements.

According to Fox 4 News, Target is now making the change in their stores across the country to no longer require face masks to be worn by those who have been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Nevertheless, it hasn't been stated how Target would know whether or not an individual has been fully vaccinated or lack thereof.

This new policy includes both Target employees and its customers. However, if you either have yet to be fully vaccinated or don't want to receive a COVID vaccine, Target still asks that you wear a mask while shopping with them.

"Target is still strongly encouraging guests and team members who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask inside its stores, except where it is required by local ordinances. Target said it will also continue increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing"- Fox 4 News.

Other retailers are following these updated CDC guidelines which include stores like Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Costco.

Source: Fox 4 News

Some of these mask policies have been in place for over a year, and it may seem weird when shopping in these stores without a mask for those who have been fully vaccinated.

However, other locally owned places around the Sioux Empire are still requiring face masks before entry so just be prepared to have a mask on hand while visiting other businesses.